Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Sells 282,000 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,000 shares during the quarter. NeoGames comprises 0.7% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeoGames by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. 145,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,795. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist Financial cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie cut shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

