Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Has $5.51 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 6.9% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $523.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

