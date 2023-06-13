Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 578,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.81. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

