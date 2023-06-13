Bluefin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. 103,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,161. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.19. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

