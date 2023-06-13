Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys 4,625 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. 278,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.