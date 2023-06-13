Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 279,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

