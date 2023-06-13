Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,979,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500,727 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $740,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

