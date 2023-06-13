Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,714. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

