BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 22,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,639. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

