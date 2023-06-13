BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 28,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

