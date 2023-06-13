BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

MPA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

