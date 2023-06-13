BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

