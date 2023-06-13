BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 30,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,095. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

