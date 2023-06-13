Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BTT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 16,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,458. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

