BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BGT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 33,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,499. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.