BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 29,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

