BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:HYT remained flat at $8.74 on Tuesday. 89,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
