BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HYT remained flat at $8.74 on Tuesday. 89,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.