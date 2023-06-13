BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

BCAT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

