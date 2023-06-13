Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.05% of Black Knight worth $101,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.80. 20,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

