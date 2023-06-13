Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,871 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Investment accounts for 14.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned 8.00% of Saratoga Investment worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Stories

