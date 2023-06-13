Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 40,253 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor makes up 4.2% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.49% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 433,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 310,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In related news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,392. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 90,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.