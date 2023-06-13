BitShares (BTS) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002325 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002958 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,993,807 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

