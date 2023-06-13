Bitgert 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgert token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgert has a market cap of $99.12 million and $3.66 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Bitgert Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

