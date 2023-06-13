BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Reduced by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,595 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.27% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $51,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $5,627,665. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.32. 810,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,002. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.53 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

