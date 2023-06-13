Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $371.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $371.10 and last traded at $371.10, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.58 and a 200-day moving average of $414.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.84 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

