Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.