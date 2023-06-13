Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Bio-Path Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.48.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.