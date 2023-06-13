Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,002,000. Danaher makes up about 0.3% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.69. The stock had a trading volume of 420,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,514. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

