Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Invests $100 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,195,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,995,000. Hormel Foods accounts for 0.3% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned 0.40% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,834,000 after buying an additional 271,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,204 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 205,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,762. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

