Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 166 shares.The stock last traded at $1,006.82 and had previously closed at $1,019.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $826.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

