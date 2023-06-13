Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 200,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 9.98% of Ally Financial worth $728,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1,027.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 911,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,698. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

