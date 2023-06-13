Berkshire Hathaway Inc Raises Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $417,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,972,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 115,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,022. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

