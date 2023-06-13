Berkshire Hathaway Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. Paramount Global makes up about 0.5% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 14.42% of Paramount Global worth $1,580,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PARA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 2,057,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,433,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

