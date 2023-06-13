Berkley W R Corp Purchases 385,212 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,212 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Slam were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Slam by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Slam by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Slam by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Stock Performance

Slam stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,474. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

