Berkley W R Corp Increases Stock Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 425.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198,152 shares during the period. Prospector Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 589,140 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 676,447 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 942,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 758,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Prospector Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 6,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

