Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.78% of DHC Acquisition worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHCA remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

