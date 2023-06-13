Berkley W R Corp Has $9 Million Holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 348.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,473 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.95% of Northern Revival Acquisition worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Revival Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

