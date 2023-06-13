Berkley W R Corp Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,995 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.76% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.34 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,004. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

