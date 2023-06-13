Berkley W R Corp Has $3.55 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Down 3.9 %

DCRD traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 17,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

