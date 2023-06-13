Berkley W R Corp Grows Stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 190.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,647 shares during the quarter. HH&L Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.32% of HH&L Acquisition worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 103,808 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHLA remained flat at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,584. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

