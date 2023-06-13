Berkley W R Corp Buys New Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.30% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 52.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 171,336 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of LCA remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

