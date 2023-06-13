Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stock Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.90% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 700,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 3,110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 609,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 590,286 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,667,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,644 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USCT remained flat at $10.54 during trading on Tuesday. 22,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

