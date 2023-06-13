Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.37% of Gesher I Acquisition worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIAC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $325,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gesher I Acquisition Trading Up 31.0 %

Gesher I Acquisition stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 388,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,969. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily focus on cannabis industry. Gesher I Acquisition Corp.

