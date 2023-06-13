Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.56

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.64 ($0.02), with a volume of 1044468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).

Beowulf Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.74. The company has a market cap of £19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 45.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consists of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.