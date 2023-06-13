Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.64. 782,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,556. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

