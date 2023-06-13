Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

