Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 508,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,084. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

