Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,963. The stock has a market cap of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

