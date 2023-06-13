Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 304,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

ADP stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.70. The stock had a trading volume of 272,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

