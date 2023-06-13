Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $345,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Clorox by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.15. 241,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,509. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

