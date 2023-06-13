Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TRP traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,051. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

